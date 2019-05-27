L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

In terms of Regulation 57(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to intimate the Exchange that we have made timely payment as per the enclosed letter.

Pdf Link: L&T Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.