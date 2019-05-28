L&T Technology Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Dear Sirs,

We are sending herewith copy of the Press Release titled L&T Technology Services and Kudelski Group Join Forces to Deliver Simple and Secure Industrial and Automotive IoT Solutions which will be disseminated shortly.

The Press release is self-explanatory.

Kindly take the above intimation on records and acknowledge the receipt of the same.


Thanking You,

Yours sincerely,
For L&T Technology Services Limited

Kapil Bhalla
Company Secretary
M. No. F3485


Pdf Link: L&T Technology Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
L&T Technology Services Ltd

