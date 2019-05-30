Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Transcript of Analysts and Investors Conference Call to discuss the operational and financial performance of Q4 FY19 of the Company which was held on Monday, 20th May, 2019 at 2.30 P.M.

Pdf Link: Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor