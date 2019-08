Notice of Amalgamation of Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd. and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd published in the Newspapers on 4th August 2019 viz. the Business Standard (English- Delhi Edition) and Jansatta (Hindi-Delhi Edition).







Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com