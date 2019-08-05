Lumax Industries Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Intimation under Regulation 39(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Sir/Maam,

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given for issuance of Duplicate Share Certificates to the Shareholders consequent to loss of their Share Certificates. The Company is in the process of issuing Duplicate Share Certificates.

Published on August 05, 2019
