The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on May 29, 2019, interalia has consider and transacted following business:



1. The Board has consider and adopted the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019.

2. The Board has noted Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019

3. Declaration regarding Audit Report on Audited Financial Statement (standalone and consolidated) with unmodified opinion for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

4. The Board has adopted Policy on Prohibition of Insider Trading Code and said policy is available on company website i.e. www.lykisgroup.com



Pdf Link: Lykis Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com