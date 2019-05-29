This is to inform you, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of LODR, that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today:

i) have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019 on stand alone and consolidated basis alongwith the auditors report from the statutory auditors thereon.

ii) Have noted that the Auditors have submitted the unmodified opinion of the financial

statements

iii) Taken note of the Secretarial Audit Report and Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by the Practicing Company Secretary alongwith Management Comments thereon



Pdf Link: Mac Charles (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com