Mac Hotels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our earlier letter dated 16th May, 2019, intimating about the Board Meeting of the Company to be held today i.e. 30th May, 2019 to Consider and Approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March, 2019.



In this regard, we hereby inform you that due to unavailability of the quorum the meeting of the Board of Directors is postponed and rescheduled to 05th June, 2019, Wednesday at the registered office of the Company.

Pdf Link: Mac Hotels Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Board Meeting

