Madhav Infra Projects Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

We hereby informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their Board Meeting held today, i.e. on August 05, 2019, at the registered office of the Company situated at Madhav House, Plot No- 04, Nr. Panchratna Tower, Beside Amul Apartment, Subhanpura, Vadodara - 390 023, which was commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 08: 30 P.M. have;



(i) Considered, approved and taken on record the Standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report.

(ii) Given Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33 (3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, are enclosed herewith.

(iii) Noting of Resignation of Mrs. Neelakshi Khurana from the post of Manager.

(iv) Other approvals related to and required in the normal course of business were taken on record by the board.



