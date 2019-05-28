Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

We hereby inform that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 28, 2019 have recommended Dividend of 2.5 % i.e. Rs.0.25/- per share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

Pdf Link: Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.