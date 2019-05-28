We hereby inform that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 28, 2019 have recommended Dividend of 2.5 % i.e. Rs.0.25/- per share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

Pdf Link: Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

