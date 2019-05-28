Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended Dividend of 2.5 % i.e. Rs. 0.25/- per share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 which Is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com