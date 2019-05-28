Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We hereby inform that Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 28, 2019 has:



1. Considered and approved the Standalone audited Financial Results,Segment wise results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019



2. Considered and approved the consolidated audited Financial Results, segment wise results for the year ended March 31, 2019



3. Considered and approved the standalone and consolidated Assets and Liabilities at at March 31, 2019



4. The Board of Directors have recommended Dividend of 2.5 % i.e. Rs.0.25/- per share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.



5. Approved re-appointment of Mr. Ravi Kumar Krishnamurthi (DIN: 00464622) as Non-executive Independent Director for second term of five years effective from April 01, 2020.



Brief Profile of the appointee:



Mr. Ravi Kumar Krishnamurthi, a Solicitor in the Mumbai High Court and the Supreme Court of England, has a rich and wide experience of over 45 years in the field of Law. He is a retired Partner of Mulla & Mulla Craigie Blunt & Caroe, a reputed firm of Advocates, Solicitors and Notaries.







6. Approved re-appointment of Ms. Swati Yadav (DIN: 06572438) as Non-executive Independent Director for second term of five years effective from March 01, 2020.



Brief Profile of the appointee:



Ms. Swati Yadav holds M.B.A. degree in Finance. She helps in bringing judgment on the Board of Directors deliberations especially on issues of Finance, performance, resources, and standards of conduct.





Enclosed herewith:



1. Audited standalone financial results and Segment Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Audited consolidated financial Results, Segment Results for the year ended March 31, 2019

3. Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2019

4. Auditors Report

5. Declaration with regard to un-modified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI Listing Regulations, Amendment , 2016



Kindly take the information on record



