With reference to above subject and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Director held on today i.e. 29th May, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and concluded on 6:55 p.m.:-



1) Considered, adopted and approved Audited Consolidated as well as Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2) Adoption of Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2018-19.



3) Reviewed business of the Company.



Please take the same on record.



Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited



Pdf Link: Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com