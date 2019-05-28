Madura Micro Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation 52 (7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there have been no material deviations in the use of the proceeds of the Non-Convertible Debentures from the objects stated in the offer document.

Published on May 28, 2019
