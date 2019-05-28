In accordance with the requirements of Regulation 52 (7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that there have been no material deviations in the use of the proceeds of the Non-Convertible Debentures from the objects stated in the offer document.

Pdf Link: Madura Micro Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (7) - Statement of Material Deviations in proceeds of issue of NCD / NCRP

