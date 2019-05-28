Confirmation that all documents and intimations required to be submitted to Debenture Trustees in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 have been complied with.

Pdf Link: Madura Micro Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

