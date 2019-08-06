Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015.

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Plot No. EL/66, TTC Industrial Area, Electronic Zone, Mahape, Navi Mumbai, Thane - 400710, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

Published on August 06, 2019
