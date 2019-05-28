In the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 03.30 p.m.at the Corporate office of the Company at Hyderabad

the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019, which have been approved and taken on record at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, May 28, 2019.



Pdf Link: Magellanic Cloud Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

