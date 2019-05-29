Board of Directors approved the amendment in "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information" in View of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) [Amendment] Regulation, 2018 and subsequent amendment to SEBI (PIT) Regulation and inter alia defines policy to determine "legitimate Purpose".



The said revised code is being made available on Companys website https://mahan.co.in/

Pdf Link: Mahan Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

