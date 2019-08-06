Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company has given Newspaper Advertisement in one [1] English

Newspaper - The Indian Express and one [1) Regional Language Newspaper - Gujarati- Ahmedabad Financial Express on Sunday, 28th July, 2019 for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended on 30th lune, 2019.



Kindly take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Mahan Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

