Mahan Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company has given Newspaper Advertisement in one [1] English
Newspaper - The Indian Express and one [1) Regional Language Newspaper - Gujarati- Ahmedabad Financial Express on Sunday, 28th July, 2019 for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter ended on 30th lune, 2019.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Mahan Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Mahan Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.