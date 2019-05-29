Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 has inter alia;

1.Approved the audited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019 along with Auditors Report and Declaration;

2.Approved the appointment of M/s. Gaudana & Gaudana, Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019-20;

3.Approved the appointment of M/s. Sunil Dad & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019-20.

4.Approved the Amendment in Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information - Reg. 8 read with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI (PIT) Regulation").



The said meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5.15 P.M.

Pdf Link: Mahan Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com