Mahan Industries Ltd. - Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Held Today I.E. Monday, 5Th August, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of lndia (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 5th August, 2019 has inter alia;

1. Approved the unaudited Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter

ended on 30th June, 2019 along with Limited Review Report;

2. Approved the draft notice of Annual General Meeting for financial year 2018-19 and

Boards Report along with Secretarial Audit Report of the company for the financial

year 2018-19;

3. Approved the appointment of M/s. Gaudana & Gaudana, Company Secretaries as the scrutinizer for scrutinizing the E-Voting Process of the ensuing Annual General Meeting;

The said meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:00 PM. and concluded at 5.00 PM.



