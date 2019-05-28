Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Sir,

This is to certify that MTNL has made the timely payment of Ninth Semi-Annual interest amount

of Rs 93,27,29,250/- to all the investors in respect to 8.29% MTNL Non-Convertible Bonds Series

of Rs 2,268.90 Crores on 28th May 2019 through RTGS/NEFT/DD.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com