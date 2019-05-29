Mahashree Trading Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 12, 2019)

Mahashree Trading Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend @ 4.50% i.e. Rs. 0.45/- (Rupees Forty Five Paise only) per Share of Rs. 10/- each (F.V.) on 400000 Nos. of Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

