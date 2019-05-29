Mahashree Trading Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Final Dividend @ 4.50% i.e. Rs. 0.45/- (Rupees Forty Five Paise only) per Share of Rs. 10/- each (F.V.) on 400000 Nos. of Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mahashree Trading Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend (AGM on July 12, 2019)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com