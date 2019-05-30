this is to inform the Exchange that at the Board meeting of Mahaveer Infoway Limited held on Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2019 at 04.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 7-1-24/2/C, 301/A, Dhansi Surabhi Complex, Greenlands, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, Telangana, 500016 the Company the following were duly considered and approved inter alia the following items of business:



1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019. (Attached)



2. Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. (Attached)



3. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of the listing Regulation regarding unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditor on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. (Attached)



4. Appointment of S. S. Reddy & Associates, as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2019-20.





Pdf Link: Mahaveer Infoway Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com