Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III and Regulation 46(2) the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our letter dated 27th May, 2019 in respect of the advance intimations of upcoming Investor Relation Interactions, please find enclosed herewith recording of the investor meeting(s) held on 28th May, 2019.



The same is being uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.mahindracie.com.



Kindly acknowledge the receipt and take the same on the record.



Pdf Link: Mahindra Cie Automotive Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com