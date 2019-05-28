Mahindra Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In compliance with Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that various interactions are scheduled to be held with Analysts / Institutional Investors in Mumbai on several dates as per the details attached.

Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Pdf Link: Mahindra Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
