In compliance with Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has today viz. Monday, 27 May 2019, concluded meetings with several Analysts / Institutional Investors / Funds at the Axis Capital India Conference in Mumbai.



The Analysts/Institutional Investors/Funds were briefed on the general business overview and the Companys presentation, attached herewith.



The attached presentation would also be uploaded on website of the Company: http://www.mahindralogistics.com/investor/financial-information



Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Pdf Link: Mahindra Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

