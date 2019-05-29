Mahindra Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

In compliance with Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has today viz. Wednesday, 29 May 2019, concluded its one-on-one meeting with Valuequest Investment Advisors in Mumbai.



The discussions with Valuequest Investment Advisors covered general business overview and the contents from the earnings presentation, which was sent to the Stock Exchanges vide our letter dated 8 May 2019 and uploaded on the Companys website with the link:

http://www.mahindralogistics.com/media/download-files/reg30outco-f6650a21938ae8b.pdf

were also referred to during the discussion.



