In compliance with Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Company has today viz. Thursday, 30 May 2019, concluded its one-on-one meetings with Matthews India Fund and Stewart Investors in Mumbai.



The discussions with Matthews India Fund and Stewart Investors covered general business overview of the Company.



Kindly take the same on record and acknowledge receipt.

Pdf Link: Mahindra Logistics Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com