This is with reference to our letter dated 24th July, 2019 on the captioned subject. We wish to inform you that M/s. Karvy Fintech Private Limited, the Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company, on 6th August, 2019, has informed the Company that the Debenture Certificates have been retrieved by the Debentureholders.



Kindly note that since the original Debenture Certificates have been retrieved, the Company is not required to issue duplicate Debenture Certificates.



This is for your information please.





Pdf Link: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com