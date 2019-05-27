We hereby confirm that the principal amount on the Non -Convertible Debenture issued by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited has been duly paid to the respective debenture holder as per the record date.

Pdf Link: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com