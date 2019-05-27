Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

SERIES_ID DUE_DT PURPOSE RECORD_DT SCRIP CODE ISIN_NO RATING
MRHFL-BB2017 27-May-19 Interest 13-May-19 956370 INE950O07156 India Ratings/ CRISIL

Pdf Link: Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
