Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

SERIES_ID DUE_DT PURPOSE RECORD_DT SCRIP CODE ISIN_NO RATING
MRHFL-III 30-May-19 Interest 16-May-19 954076 INE950O08089 India Ratings/ Care
MRHFL-CCC2017 30-May-19 Interest 16-May-19 956470 INE950O08139 India Ratings/ Care

Pdf Link: Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
