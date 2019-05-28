Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 60 (2) - Record Date - interest /dividend / redemption /repayment

SERIES_ID DUE_DT PURPOSE RECORD_DT SCRIP CODE ISIN_NO RATING
MRHFL-CC2018 25-Jun-19 Interest 11-Jun-19 958042 INE950O07263 India Ratings/ Crisil
MRHFL-EE2017 27-Jun-19 Principal & Interest 13-Jun-19 956754 INE950O07180 Crisil
MRHFL-DD2018 29-Jun-19 Interest 15-Jun-19 958044 INE950O07271 India Ratings

Published on May 28, 2019
