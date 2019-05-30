Mahip Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Will Be Held On Saturday, 8Th June, 2019

Mahip Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Board has decided to take approach of the expert for the Financial Results for the half year and Year ended 31st March, 2019 and hence the Board Meeting is adjourned for approval of Audited Financial Results for the half year and Year ended 31st March, 2019 and Board Meeting will be held on Saturday, 8th June, 2019, at the Corporate Office at A-902, Safal Solitaire, Nr. Divya Bhaskar, Makarba, S.G. Road, Ahmedabad - 380015 of the Company, for consideration of the Financial Results for half year and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with Audit Report at 04:00 P.M.

