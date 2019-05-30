Mahip Industries Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

1. Appointed Mr. Manant Kumar Jain, Practicing Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company

2. Appointed M/s. K. Jatin & Co., Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F. Y. 2017-18.

3. Considered and approved a new set of code of conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report on Trading by Insider (Code), in line with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading ) (Amendments) Regulation 2018. The same has been uploaded on the website of the company:
Published on May 30, 2019
