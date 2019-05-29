Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the newspaper advertisement of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 published in leading English Newspaper Business Standard" and in Regional Language Newspaper Sukhobar on 27th May, 2019.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Mallcom (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com