Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Dear Sir/Madam,

Please find enclosed herewith Press Release issued by the Company with reference to Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

Kindly take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Man Industries (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.