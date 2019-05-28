Man Industries (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 30%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com