Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Man Industries (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 30%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Man Industries (India) Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.