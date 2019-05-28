Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

We wish to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 30%) for the financial year ended 31 March, 2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 28, 2019
Man Industries (India) Ltd

