We wish to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per share of Rs. 5/- each (i.e. 30%) for the financial year ended 31 March, 2019, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.



Pdf Link: Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com