Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 28.05.2019 have appointed Mrs. Renu Purshottam Jalan (DIN: 08076758), Independent Director of the Company as a member of the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee & the Stakeholder Relation Committee of the Company w.e.f. from 28.05.2019.

Man Industries (India) Ltd. - Induction Of Mrs. Renu Purshottam Jalan, Independent Director On Various Committees Of The Board

