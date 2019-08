Manaksia Steels Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.





Pdf Link: Manaksia Steels Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com