Sub:Intimation of Schedule of Analyst /Institutional Investor Meeting under Regulation 30(6) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Listing Regulations)



Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 (Listing Regulations), the proposed schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors Meeting is given below:





Sl.No Date of Meeting Investor/Analyst/Conference Nature of Meeting Location



1

30.05.2019 B&K Conference

One on One and group

Mumbai





Meeting dates are subject to changes, in case of exigencies on the part of either party.



The information already in the public domain will be shared with Investor/Broker/Analyst.



Request you to kindly take the same on your record.





Pdf Link: Manappuram Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com