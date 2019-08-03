Manappuram Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Newspaper Advertisements published on 03rd August, 2019, in Business Line (All India Edition) and Mathrubhumi (Thrissur Edition) in respect of Notice of 27th AGM to be held on 27th August, 2019, at 11:00 am in Latha Convention Centre (formerly known as Anugraha Auditorium) Valapad, Thrissur, Kerala.

Published on August 03, 2019
