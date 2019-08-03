Please find enclosed herewith the copy of Newspaper Advertisements published on 03rd August, 2019, in Business Line (All India Edition) and Mathrubhumi (Thrissur Edition) in respect of Notice of 27th AGM to be held on 27th August, 2019, at 11:00 am in Latha Convention Centre (formerly known as Anugraha Auditorium) Valapad, Thrissur, Kerala.



Kindly take the same on your record.



Thanking You.

Yours Faithfully,



For Manappuram Finance Limited



Pdf Link: Manappuram Finance Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com