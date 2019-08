Pursuant to Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, intimation is hereby given for issuance of duplicate share certificate(s) to shareholder(s) consequent to loss of their share certificate. The company is in the process of issuing duplicate share certificate.



Request you to take the same on record as required under the provisions of the said Regulation.



Thanking you.

Pdf Link: Manappuram Finance Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com