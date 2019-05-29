Mangal Credit and Fincorp Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend at the rate of 5% per share (i.e. Re. 0.5/- per share) of face value

of INR 10/- each for financial year 2018-2019 for approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com