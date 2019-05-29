We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 29 May 2019, inter-alia considered and approved recommendation of Final Dividend at rate of 5% per share (i.e. Re. 0.5/- per share) of face value of INR 10/- each for financial year 2018-2019 for approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Mangal Credit And Fincorp Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com