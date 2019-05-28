Mangalam Timber Products Ltd. - Clarification Sought on Price Movement

The Exchange has sought clarification from Mangalam Timber Products Ltd on May 28, 2019 with reference to significant movement in price, in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded.

The reply is awaited.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Mangalam Timber Products Ltd

