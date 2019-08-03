Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. - Disclosure Of Events Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is in continuation to intimation dated 11/07/2019 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 informing about the agenda item for raising funds of upto ` 3000 Crore placed before the shareholders in the 31st Annual General Meeting for their approval.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform that the shareholders in the 31st Annual General Meeting held on 03/08/2019 approved to raise funds upto ` 3,000 Crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)/ Bonds, through a special resolution.



The 31st Annual General Meeting started at 16:00 hours and concluded at 17:30 hours.



