Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed half yearly disclosure of Related Party Transactions on consolidated basis, for the period ended March 31, 2019.

The above document is available on the Companys website www.mrpl.co.in

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For MANGALORE REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS LIMITED

Sd/-
Dinesh Mishra
Company Secretary

Encl.: A/a

Pdf Link: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

